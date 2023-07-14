Sumona Chakravarti recalls people calling The Kapil Sharma Show misogynist for jokes on her lips: ‘I have come to terms'

Sumona Chakravarti recently recalled being upset when Kapil Sharma cracked a joke on her appearance. The two star on The Kapil Sharma Show. It happened so when Kapil for his lies and opted for a joke on Sumona's mouth and lips to cover up. It was Archana Puran Singh who comforted Sumona during that time. Sumona also said many people had called the show ‘misogynist' for cracking jokes at the expense of Sumona. Also read: Krushna Abhishek takes dig at Archana Puran Singh for being paid only for laughing

The Kapil Sharma Show

Sumona Chakravarti talked about jokes cracked on her appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sumona Chakravarti is seen as Kapil Sharma's wife in the show. Krushna Abhishek is the newest addition to the show who had previously exited due to some reasons. Archana Puran Singh is the permanent guest on the show. Talking about the show, Sumona revealed how she grew insecure and conscious of her lips and stopped applying red lipstick.

Sumona Chakravarti on feeling bad about jokes on her lips

During a chat with Habit Coach, Sumona talked about her early days when people tried joking about her mouth in shows, which did not work. Eventually, she said it got picked up in other shows and left her feeling ‘really bad.’ “I remember Archana sat with me and said ‘why are you upset?’ I said ‘They’ve made fun of my mouth and my lips and everything, and then I didn’t forget the lines he forgot and he said something off-script. I’m not a stand-up comedian; I can’t just come up with funny jokes like that. I mean, if I crack a joke, nobody will understand it,” she said.

Sumona Chakravarti on Archana Puran Singh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sumona also shared Archana Puran Singh's words which helped her to recover: “If you can laugh at yourself, you will never feel humiliated. Secondly, about the lip or the mouth part, you have something that women I know pay money to get.” She also talked about people telling her about Kapil making fun of her and asking her ‘You’re a strong-minded woman, how are you a part of this misogynist show?' “It's a script. It's not like I am actually…somebody with a duck mouth, as exaggerated. I have come to terms with it. I am a decent looking girl and I have a nice mouth,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON