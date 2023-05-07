Krushna Abhishek takes dig at Archana Puran Singh for being paid only for laughing. Watch

Comedian Krushna Abhishek is back on The Kapil Sharma Show on which he plays different characters like parlour owner Sapna. In the upcoming episode, he will be seen entertaining guests - TV actors Divyanka Tripathi, Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani and Ankita Lokhande. A promo of the upcoming episode shows him making cracking yet another joke at the expense of Archana Puran Singh, who is a permanent guest on the show. Also read: Kapil Sharma asks Neha Sharma if she learnt nagin dance among many dance forms: ‘2 peg k bad saap bante dekhe hain’ Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek in stills from The Kapil Sharma Show promo.

The promo shows opens with the four actors arriving on stage and host Kapil Sharma welcoming them in his own style. He says that looking at all of the ‘bahu beti’ together, fathers and brothers might fall for them.

Kapil also cracked a joke on Anita, who played the lead Naagin in Naagin 3 and has made guest appearances in other seasons as well. He said, “Ye jabse naagin bani hain, logo ne gharo mein saamp palna shuru kar diye hain (ever since she played a nagin on screen, people have started keeping snakes as pets).” He further said, “Ab aisi nagin dikhe to banda to khud hi kehta hai aao daso mujhe (when the nagin looks like her, a man will himself invite it to bite him).”

Soon after, Krushna Abhishek arrives on stage dressed as nagin in a white lehenga. He starts dancing like one as a snake charmer plays a tune for him. When the snake charmer asks him for money, Krushna says, “Tere ko sirf has ke paisa chahiye, apne aap ko Archana Puran Singh samajhta hai kya (you want money only for laughing, do you consider yourself Archana Puran Singh)?”

Krushna was on a break from the current season of The Kapil Sharma Show over his fee. Before his return, he had told ETimes, "I received a call from the makers of TKSS recently. They wanted me back. However, we couldn’t reach a conclusion owing to monetary and contractual differences for the second time. Baat paise par hi aakar atki hai phir se (The matter is again stuck because of money)."

