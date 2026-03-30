Sunil Lahri says fan pretended to be his relative to enter his building, recalls similar incident from Ramayan days
Actor Sunil Lahri, known for Lakshman in Ramayan, shared a video about a fan who pretended to be his relative to meet him.
Television actor Sunil Lahri, who is best known for playing Lakshman in the iconic television series Ramayan, recently shared a video revealing how a fan tried to meet him by pretending to be his relative. The actor also recalled a similar incident that had happened during the shooting days of Ramayan.
Sunil Lahri reveals a fan tried to enter his house pretending to be his relative
On Monday, Sunil took to Instagram and shared a video in which he spoke about the unusual fan encounter. He said, "Jai Shri Ram. I would like to share a very interesting story with you all, which reminded me of the days of Ramayan shooting. Recently, someone came to our building to meet me, pretending to be my relative. When our security checked, they found out that he was lying, so they sent him away."
He revealed that the incident reminded him of another fan interaction from the time of Ramayan. Recalling the moment, he said, "One day, after we had been shooting in the sun for a long time, I had a 2-3 day break. I didn't have a beard, and I had oil in my hair. I was walking near the main gate of the studio when a gentleman came and said, 'Hello, I would like to meet Sunil Lahiri.' I asked him who he was, and he said, 'I am his brother. I am from Bhopal.' It was amazing. He came to meet me but couldn't recognise me. He pretended to be my brother."
Reflecting on the strange yet amusing experience, the actor ended his story with a philosophical note. He said, "It is said that when your time is right, strangers become your relatives. Wah ri duniya, kamaal hai (What a world, truly unbelievable). Take care of yourself. Be happy, be healthy. Jai Shri Ram."
Many of his fans agreed with his final remark and reacted in the comments section. One user wrote, "What you said is the truth of the world Laxman Bhaiya." Another commented, "Sir this is love of your fans." A third wrote, "Absolutely right, the moment someone becomes successful, people suddenly start claiming to be their relatives."
About Sunil Lahri
Sunil made his acting debut with the 1980 film The Naxalites, in which he appeared alongside Smita Patil. He later went on to feature in films such as Phir Aayi Barsaat, Baharon Ke Manzil, Janam Kundli, and A Daughter’s Tale Pankh. However, it was his role as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 television classic Ramayan that turned him into a household name. He further cemented his place on the small screen with shows like Param Vir Chakra, Luv Kush, and Sapno Ki Duniya, among others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.