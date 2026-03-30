Sunil Lahri says fan pretended to be his relative to enter his building, recalls similar incident from Ramayan days

On Monday, Sunil took to Instagram and shared a video in which he spoke about the unusual fan encounter. He said, "Jai Shri Ram. I would like to share a very interesting story with you all, which reminded me of the days of Ramayan shooting. Recently, someone came to our building to meet me, pretending to be my relative. When our security checked, they found out that he was lying, so they sent him away."

Television actor Sunil Lahri , who is best known for playing Lakshman in the iconic television series Ramayan, recently shared a video revealing how a fan tried to meet him by pretending to be his relative. The actor also recalled a similar incident that had happened during the shooting days of Ramayan .

He revealed that the incident reminded him of another fan interaction from the time of Ramayan. Recalling the moment, he said, "One day, after we had been shooting in the sun for a long time, I had a 2-3 day break. I didn't have a beard, and I had oil in my hair. I was walking near the main gate of the studio when a gentleman came and said, 'Hello, I would like to meet Sunil Lahiri.' I asked him who he was, and he said, 'I am his brother. I am from Bhopal.' It was amazing. He came to meet me but couldn't recognise me. He pretended to be my brother."

Reflecting on the strange yet amusing experience, the actor ended his story with a philosophical note. He said, "It is said that when your time is right, strangers become your relatives. Wah ri duniya, kamaal hai (What a world, truly unbelievable). Take care of yourself. Be happy, be healthy. Jai Shri Ram."

Many of his fans agreed with his final remark and reacted in the comments section. One user wrote, "What you said is the truth of the world Laxman Bhaiya." Another commented, "Sir this is love of your fans." A third wrote, "Absolutely right, the moment someone becomes successful, people suddenly start claiming to be their relatives."