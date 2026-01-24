‘How would Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir become stars’: Ramayan actor Arun Govil disagrees with AR Rahman's ‘communal’ remark

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman sparked controversy over his recent remarks in an interview with BBC Asian Network. Rahman’s comments about shifting power dynamics in the music industry, where he said that “people who are not creative” now have the power to make decisions and suggested it “might be a communal thing”, sparked strong reactions on social media and within sections of the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have ruled Bollywood for more than three decades.

What Arun Govil said Now actor-politician Arun Govil, who became a household name for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has shared his comments on the same. Speaking to news agency PTI on the sidelines of an event organised on Friday evening by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Cine Artiste Welfare Trust (CAWT), Arun said, “In our industry, it has never happened where people have not got work due to communal bias. There are examples of this in our industry. In our industry, people of every religion have worked. Even today, there is no such thing. In fact, the film industry is the only industry where there is no communal bias.”

He added, “Earlier, we’ve had actors like Dilip Kumar, he was the king of the industry in his time. Even today, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, they are all stars, if there were communal bias, how would they have become stars.”

What did Rahman say? In the interview that triggered the controversy, Rahman had said, “People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face.” He added that such decisions often reached him indirectly, describing them as “Chinese whispers.”

Addressing the backlash, Rahman later released a video message clarifying his stance. He described music as his way of connecting with and honouring India’s diverse culture, reiterating that he has never wished to cause pain. Expressing pride in India’s freedom of expression and multicultural ethos, Rahman also highlighted several projects that reflect his commitment to inclusivity, reaffirming his gratitude to the country and his continued dedication to music.