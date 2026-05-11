Sunil Pal says he was ‘targeted’, Samay Raina was favoured on Kapil Sharma's show: 'They even cut out few of my jokes'

Bollywood comedian Sunil Pal recently opened up about his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia on the occasion of World Laughter Day. The episode sparked debate online, with many viewers feeling that Sunil was being “insulted” during the segment as Samay repeatedly roasted him on the show. Now, in a recent conversation with YouTuber Suraj Kumar, Sunil claimed that several of his jokes were edited out and admitted that he felt targeted during the episode, while Samay was being “favoured.”

Sunil Pal thinks Samay Raina roasting him was ‘pre-planned’

Samay Raina and Sunil Pal have long shared a tense dynamic.

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Recalling what happened behind the scenes, Sunil said, “I had no idea if Samay would be there. I was told that the episode will have stand-up comedians, and they might be there too. I was also told to come and do a stand-up segment there, not even an interview. I had even prepared a 15-minute-long sketch, and the director Anukul even finalised it. After I reached there, I got to know that these two were also there. I didn’t get a chance to perform my stand-up act. They even cut out few of my jokes”

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the reactions during the episode, Sunil claimed that the atmosphere felt one-sided against him. He said, “You noticed right that it all became one-sided. Abhimanyu ki tarah mujhe gher liya gaya (I was targetd and cornered like Abhimanyu). A lot of people also noticed this, that people were purposely not laughing at my jokes, and giving extreme reactions to Samay's smallest joke, too. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been listening to comedians for 20 years, reacted to a small joke from Samay, saying, ‘Too good, you are the next Kapil’. Even Archana was not laughing at that jokes; she is someone who, if paid, will also laugh at the wind. But if she didn’t laugh, didn't you feel there was some planning?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the reactions during the episode, Sunil claimed that the atmosphere felt one-sided against him. He said, “You noticed right that it all became one-sided. Abhimanyu ki tarah mujhe gher liya gaya (I was targetd and cornered like Abhimanyu). A lot of people also noticed this, that people were purposely not laughing at my jokes, and giving extreme reactions to Samay's smallest joke, too. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been listening to comedians for 20 years, reacted to a small joke from Samay, saying, ‘Too good, you are the next Kapil’. Even Archana was not laughing at that jokes; she is someone who, if paid, will also laugh at the wind. But if she didn’t laugh, didn't you feel there was some planning?” {{/usCountry}}

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Sunil also alleged that several vulgar gestures and abusive words used during the episode were edited out before release. He added that he feels the entire segment may have been "pre-planned". However, he clarified that Samay behaves respectfully with him off-camera and often touches his feet.

What happened at The Great Indian Kapil Show

The controversy comes months after Sunil had criticised Samay during the India’s Got Latent controversy last year, even calling him a “terrorist” following the backlash around Ranveer Allahbadia’s comments. Their reunion on Kapil Sharma’s show was therefore closely watched by audiences. During the episode, Samay expressed disappointment that Sunil had not supported him during the controversy, while Kapil Sharma and others also joked about Sunil’s comedy. The episode is currently streaming on Netflix.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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