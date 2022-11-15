Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sunil Shende’s co-stars remember the actor

Sunil Shende’s co-stars remember the actor

tv
Published on Nov 15, 2022 04:15 PM IST

We spoke to late actor Sunil Shende’s co-stars who revered the actor for his work in Marathi showbiz. Read the special report.

Sunil Shende’s co-stars remember the actor
Sunil Shende’s co-stars remember the actor
ByVinay MR Mishra

Actor Sunil Shende, known for his roles in TV shows such as Circus and Shanti, and the film Sarfarosh (1999), died at his Mumbai residence on Monday. He was 75. The reason behind his death is still unknown. Here, his co-stars share some fond memories with the late veteran.

Actor Amit Behl shared screen space with Shende in Shanti. He says, “I started my career with him. He was a senior Marathi theatre actor. We became close as we shifted to the same neighbourhood. We’d often bump into each other. He was known for his baritone voice. His work in Marathi projects was unparalleled. We lost touch, but just a few months ago, he texted and asked to meet. But we couldn’t catch up.”

Actor Rajesh Tailang played Shende’s son in the show Shanti. He says, “He was a senior theatre actor and we were all young. His presence itself was so insightful. Since most of my scenes were with him, we’d have several rehearsals. He was a sweet and friendly man, but he had such a kadak role. There were many scenes where he had to slap me, but he was always hesitant. Hum log bahut gappe maarte the. We didn’t stay in touch. Ab woh afsos reh gaya; mil lena chahiye tha.”

Actor Renuka Shahane and Shende worked together in Circus and the former was unaware of his death until we reached out to her. “We worked together almost 30 years ago and anubhav bahut achha tha. He used to work with utmost simplicity. He was a gentleman, who was often quiet. We spent so much time on the sets of Circus. We weren’t in touch, as we never worked together after that show. I knew he was not keeping well,” she says.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out