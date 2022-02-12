Surbhi Jyoti reveals being judged by co-actors for her 'easy success': 'Kam paise mein nayi ladki utha lete hai'

Actor Surbhi Jyoti has revealed that she faced judgemental comments from her co-actors for her 'easy success'. In a new interview, Surbhi said that she would avoid them as she felt they were 'just taking out their frustration'. The actor also opened up about her dating rumours with Karan Singh Grover and Pearl V Puri.

On people being judged for choosing acting as a career, Surbhi Jyoti said that society considers it as a 'wrong profession'. She added that it considers 'that, especially girls, who are in this profession are not good'.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Surbhi said, “When you get an easy success, people can’t digest it. There used to be comments from co-actors like ‘kam paise mein nayi ladkiya utha k le aate hai (they bring new girls in less money)’, 'talent hota nahi hai (they have no talent)’, all of those comments. I would rather avoid them because I feel bad about them also because they are just taking out their frustration. If you just ignore them, my journey so far has been good.”

Speaking about rumours of her and actor Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi said, “One rumour that came, in the beginning, was that I am having an affair with Karan. He then said, ‘Welcome to the industry. It’s going to happen like that’. I was like ‘ok’. To that point till Pearl (V Puri), mere sabke saath affair chala hain (I was said to have affair with everyone). People so much want me to date him and marry him. We used to see those edits and everything and laugh. It’s so funny. It was not that it was bothering me. I was surprised and shocked rather because he (Karan) was married.”

Surbhi is known for her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai, Geetanjali in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. She has also hosted three seasons of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya along with Meiyang Chang.

She has featured in music videos including Aaj Bhi opposite actor Ali Fazal and Judaiyaan opposite Darshan Raval. Last year, she featured in the web series Qubool Hai 2.0, a reboot of Qubool Hai alongside Karan.

