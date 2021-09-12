Sussanne Khan, Krystle D'souza, Anita Hassanandani visit Ekta Kapoor's home for Ganpati darshan

A bunch of television personalities and Bollywood celebs landed up at Ekta Kapoor's residence for a Ganpati darshan on Sunday.

Names included Sussanne Khan, Krystle D'souza, Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaraav, Neelam Kothari Soni, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel with wife Ankita Bhargava, screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh, Ridhi Dogra, Parvin Dabas and wife Preeti Jhangiani and Sanaya Irani. They had all turned up in ethnic outfits.

Sussanne Khan and Neelam Kothari at Ekta's home. (Varinder Chawla)

Pictures from the venue also showed Ekta Kapoor's home decked up in flowers for the occasion.

On Saturday, Mushtaq shared a picture featuring many familiar faces from the TV industry, including Anita and her husband Rohit and Krystle among others, with Ekta Kapoor, in what appeared to be, another Ganpati gathering.

Krystle D'souza at Ekta Kapoor. (Varinder Chawla)

At the start of the festival, after bringing an idol of Lord Ganpati home, Ekta had shared a picture of her in-house puja with son Ravie posing for the camera. Sharing it, she said: “Ganpati Bhappa Maurya!!! To new beginnings n The God of prosperity …. Bless us all Aum Ganpatay Namha."

Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy and their son Aaraav. (Varinder Chawla)

Parvin Dabas, wife Preeti Jhanjiani and Jeetendra at Ekta's home. (Varinder Chawla)

A number of other celebs too brought an idol of Lord Ganesh home. These include Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, and Riteish Deshmukh among others.

On Saturday evening, Shilpa had conducted the visarjan ceremony at home and shared a video as well. She had written with it, “With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to our dearest GANNU RAJA and we will eagerly await his arrival next year!”

The video had shown Shilpa doing her final aarti. Later, she with her family members carrying the idol down the staircase and finally immersing it in a water tank, amid chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh had shared a video of their home puja with his mother conducting the rituals - they did the aarti and she applied tilak on the foreheads of the family members including Ritesh and his sons, Riaan and Rahyl.