Shilpa Shetty bids farewell to Ganpati, Raj Kundra's parents join celebrations. Watch video

Shilpa Shetty on Saturday bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. Taking part in the visarjan (send off) ceremony were her kids, Viaan and Samisha and her mother Sunanda among others. Her husband Raj Kundra's parents also joined the celebrations.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to our dearest GANNU RAJA and we will eagerly await his arrival next year!” The video showed Shilpa doing the final aarti. Later, she and her team were seen bringing the idol down a flight of stairs. Finally, amid chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, the idol was immersed in a water tank.

On Thursday, the actor had welcomed Ganpati to her home. Paparazzi accounts had shared pictures of Shilpa with the idol. A day later, she had shared pictures with her son Viaan and Samisha posing by the Ganpati idol at home and she had written: “Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us, our 11th year.”

Conspicuous by their absence were her husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty. While Shamita is inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, participating in the reality TV show, Raj Kundra has been in judicial custody since July for his alleged role in a porn racket.

On July 19, the Mumbai Police arrested Raj for allegedly being the key conspirator in a porn case. He has been accused of producing adult videos and streaming them online through an app called Hotshots.

While Shilpa had earlier been tight-lipped about the entire issue, she later released a statement which read: “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. My stand… I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.”

Shilpa took a break from Super Dancer 4, which she judges along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. She joined the join show again in August.