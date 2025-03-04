Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Deepti Sadhwani turns showstopper at Milan Fashion Week, fans call her ‘stunner'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) actor Deepti Sadhwani turned showstopper at the Milan Fashion Week. Taking to Instagram, Deepti shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the event. (Also Read | Deepti Sadhwani: To be a complete performer you need to capitalize on the chances you have) Deepti Sadhwani walked the ramp at Milan Fashion Week.

TMKOC actor turns showstopper at Milan Fashion Week

The actor walked the ramp for fashion designer Chona Bacaoco. Deepti also smiled as she posed with Chona. Deepti wore a red outfit for the event and carried a matching bag. The event, which took place on Sunday, was held at the Palazzo Visconti in Milan. Deepti shared a video in which she walked the ramp. Chona next joined her as she spoke about being part of the event.

Deepti shares pics, videos

Sharing the post, Deepti captioned the post, "Surreal experience to be walking down the Milan Fashion Week as the Showstopper for @chonabacaoco." Posting her photos from the event, in another post, she said, "Day 1 Milan Fashion week with @chonabacaoco." Sharing a clip, she captioned it, "Ciao Ciao…"

Fans praise Deepti

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Superb. This one's for you too!" "Setting the ramp on fire," read a comment. A person wrote, "Shoutout to the stunner." Chona reacted to a post saying, "Italy loves you." This isn't the first time that Deepti is walking the ramp at an international fashion event.

Last year, she attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She was present for the premiere of the feature film Le Deuxième Acte (The Second Act). Sharing a post on Instagram, she had written, "Honoured to be walking the red carpet for the Opening ceremony of 77th Cannes Film Festival with the record-breaking longest trail of the gown."

About Deepti's career

Apart from appearing on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Deepti has hosted a reality show--Hasya Samrat. She has also appeared in films such as Nazar Hati Durghatana Ghati and Rock Band Party. She has featured in music videos, including Haryana Roadway, Toot Jaayein, and Lala Lala Lori.