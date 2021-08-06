Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 5 recap: Champaklal scolds Abdul for checking phone while walking
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 5 recap: Champaklal scolds Abdul for checking phone while walking

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 5 recap: Abdul bumps into Champaklal while looking at his phone. He gets scolded. Mehta relaxes at home unaware that he is getting late for office.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Abdul bumps into Champaklal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a new day dawns as Champaklal offers prayers to Lord Krishna and asks for his protection in this difficult time of Covid-19. There, Abdul walking fast but with his eyes locked into his mobile phone checking messages from customers bumps into Champaklal who was coming out of the temple. Though Champaklal doesn’t say much to Abdul he warns him to not walk like this next time as it will affect his neck in the longer run.

Abdul finally reaches Mehta’s home for his first delivery, where Mehta is sitting with his legs stretched, not at all in the mood to go to work. When Anjali comes to take the delivery from Abdul seeing Mehta sitting relaxed asks him to get ready for work as it is already late.

Mehta who had been watching the time from the wall clock in front of him showing 8 o’clock refuses to get ready since he still has plenty of time till 10 o’clock. But to his surprise, Anjali informs him that the clock he was keeping a tab from wasn’t functioning and was stuck on 8. This irritates Mehta as his boss had categorically asked him last night on the phone to be on time.

Meanwhile, as Bhide is getting ready to start the classes he gets a call from one of his students, Chintu. A smart Chintu questions Bhide for his absence and what he would do if a student goes on leave for two days. After Bhide explains what he would do, Chintu tells him to then punish himself for being away for two days. However, Bhide handles the situation well, and in turn, asks Chintu if he had completed the homework assigned before going on leave. There is silence.

Also Read | Sahil Anand recalls days of struggle: 'Had to decide whether I'll have dinner or lunch'

On the other hand, Bagha calls Jethalal and asks him to come to work early as they have a huge delivery to make today. Mehta is running around the house getting ready to leave, looking for his things but as he is about to leave Anjali reminds him that he forgot to wear pants.

