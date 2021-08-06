Sahil Anand recalls days of struggle: 'Had to decide whether I'll have dinner or lunch'

Actor Sahil Anand has recalled his initial days in film industry when he had to choose between lunch or dinner. He also opened up on living with half a dozen people in a house 'without a bed'. Sahil also revealed that his parents were not keen on him choosing the entertainment field.

In a recent interview, Sahil Anand also said that he has never been to an acting school as he didn't have money for it. His journey started with the television show MTV Roadies following, which he featured in a few television shows.

Speaking with Times Now, Sahil said, "I just had money to survive or I had money only to decide whether I will have dinner or lunch. This happened for 1-2 years. I had to decide every day whether I would have lunch or dinner. That was the struggle I went through. I have been there and lived with 5-6 people in a house without a bed. Neeche sote thei (We would sleep on the ground)."

"It is more difficult when you are from a good family. I had a lot of struggles. I am from a decent good family and I came in my own wish. My parents did not want me to be in this field. I never took any money from them. I hardly had any money to go to an acting school. I just had money to survive," he added.

Last month, Sahil announced his decision to quit social media. However, a few days later he took to Instagram and issued an apology video for 'unintentionally' scaring people with his message. He had said that he did a 'dark film' which left him disturbed and he had to consult a psychologist.





Sahil debuted on MTV Roadies in 2006. He then portrayed the role of Anupam Sengupta in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Sahil stepped into Bollywood with Student of the Year (2012). He has also starred in Babloo Happy Hai in 2014 and Student of the Year 2 in 2019.