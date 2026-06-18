Tanya Mittal backs Bigg Boss 19 housemate Pranit More amid 370 biryani remark row: ‘Galti insaan se hoti hai’

Stand-up comedian Pranit continues to find himself at the centre of a storm after the controversial “ ₹370 biryani” remark made during one of his recent shows, which triggered outrage online and led to an FIR by the Maharashtra Cyber Police. While the comedian has since issued a public apology, the backlash against him shows no signs of slowing down. Now, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has reacted to the stir.

Following the uproar, the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered an FIR against Pranit and Himanshu over their obscene and derogatory remarks.

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Tanya has urged people to show empathy and argued that while Pranit should be held accountable, social media should not turn into a space for relentless toxicity.

During one of Pranit’s shows, 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a ‘return’ on his investment. Himanshu had earlier apologised for his comments, and Pranit also expressed deep regret over how the event unfolded.

Tanya Mittal seeks forgiveness for Pranit More

Recently, Tanya appeared on a Fever FM show on YouTube, where she spoke about Pranit amid the controversy surrounding the widely criticised “ ₹370 biryani” remark, which was made during one of his performances.

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{{^usCountry}} While making it clear that she does not endorse Pranit's actions, Tanya argued that nobody deserves to be relentlessly vilified online over a mistake. She said people have every right to hold someone accountable, but there should also be a point where the criticism stops. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While making it clear that she does not endorse Pranit's actions, Tanya argued that nobody deserves to be relentlessly vilified online over a mistake. She said people have every right to hold someone accountable, but there should also be a point where the criticism stops. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about the stir, Tanya said, “I do feel bad for Pranit as well. A mistake was made, FIRs were filed against him, and he was subjected to intense public backlash. But we shouldn’t forget that everyone has a family. What he did was wrong, and all of this happened because of it, but human beings do make mistakes. He made one and apologised for it. After a certain point, we need to think about whether social media is becoming too toxic. We should all remember that tomorrow, any one of us could be in his place. I’m saying this today, but if I make a mistake tomorrow, social media won’t spare me either. There comes a point when we should put ourselves in the other person’s shoes and know when to stop.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the stir, Tanya said, “I do feel bad for Pranit as well. A mistake was made, FIRs were filed against him, and he was subjected to intense public backlash. But we shouldn’t forget that everyone has a family. What he did was wrong, and all of this happened because of it, but human beings do make mistakes. He made one and apologised for it. After a certain point, we need to think about whether social media is becoming too toxic. We should all remember that tomorrow, any one of us could be in his place. I’m saying this today, but if I make a mistake tomorrow, social media won’t spare me either. There comes a point when we should put ourselves in the other person’s shoes and know when to stop.” {{/usCountry}}

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Tanya also pointed out that anyone can make mistakes and that people should try to put themselves in another person's position before joining the hate campaigns. She added, “Ek point ke baad ruk jana chahiye. Bura bolo, kisi pe sawal uthao then stop. Itna karo ki aaj uska parivar bhi samaj me reh paye…Woh bhi insaan hai aur galti insaan se hoti hai. (After a certain point, people should stop. Criticise someone, question their actions if you want, but then let it end there. Don’t take it so far that their family can no longer live with dignity in society. He is a human being too, and human beings make mistakes.)”

About the row

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During the show, Himanshu said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a ‘return’ on his investment. He recalled that after eating the biryani, the woman requested to be dropped home. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga (I spent ₹370, so I have to get something back),” Jangra told Pranit More while sitting in the audience.

The Gurgaon-based man went on to describe how he debated taking the girl back to his room, and eventually insisted that she accompany him to a ‘dark’ park. The woman repeatedly expressed reluctance but eventually went to the park with Jangra, who spoke about waiting for nightfall.

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After the backlash, Pranit issued a statement, writing, “I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowd work clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part. I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning.”

A few days back, Pranit uploaded a detailed video message to address the situation for the very first time. In his public apology, he expressed deep regret over how the event unfolded, admitting that he should have intervened and stopped Himanshu Jangra the moment the problematic remark was uttered.

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Following the uproar, the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered an FIR against Pranit and Himanshu over their obscene and derogatory remarks.The National Commission for Women (NCW) also summoned Pranit and Himanshu over the controversial remarks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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