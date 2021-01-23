Teejay Sidhu celebrates birthday with newborn baby and Karanvir Bohra: ' How I brought in my birthday, me and baby Snow'
Actor Teejay Sihdu celebrated her birthday on Friday. She posted a sweet note for her newborn child on the occasion. Her husband Karanvir Bohra also shared a beautiful birthday post on the occasion.
Sharing a lovely picture of her baby sleeping upon her, she wrote, "The sweetest birthday hugs, just after midnight on Jan 22nd.. This is how I brought in my birthday, me and baby Snow. Never imagined a year ago this is where I'd be today! Life is good, God is kind..there is nothing else I could ask for.. except 4 or 5 hours of uninterrupted sleep!" Her industry friends and fans showered the post with love and blessings. Sara Khan, Diandra Soares, Juhi Babbar, Addite Malik, among many others, wrote their birthday wishes for her in the comment section.
Her actor husband Karanvir Bohra also posted a sweet birthday message for her on his social media profile. He shared a black-and-white image of Teejay, their newborn and himself. "nn aankho ki masti ke, masatane hazaaro Hai," meri @bombaysunshine Keep shining and keep smiling my #sunshine #moonbeam HAPPY BIRTHDAY," he captioned it.
After starting her acting career with Shararat, she made her Punjabi film debut with Tera Mera Ki Rishta and has also worked in Punjabi TV shows. She also garnered a lot of appreciation when she participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.
Teejay and Karanvir recently welcomed their third child last month and are also parents to four-year-old twins Bella and Vienna. Karanvir is known for shows such as Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava and Qubool Hai. He also participated in Bigg Boss 12.
- Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga praises Arshi Khan for this trait of hers, despite her constant fights with everyone.
- Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, couldn't contain her excitement at being the subject of a Kaun Banega Crorepati question.
- HBO is developing a new Game of Thrones prequel series on 'high priority', as it looks to flesh out its post GoT catalogue.
