Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards' legal troubles culminate in nearly a year behind bars

Ryan Edwards, one of the original cast members of the popular US reality TV show, Teen Mom, has been sentenced to nearly a year in prison after being convicted of harassment charges. The 35-year-old reality star's legal troubles began five years ago and have only escalated with a string of arrests that include charges related to drug possession and DUI. Teen Mom's star Ryan Edwards

Edwards' latest brush with the law came when he was found unconscious and unresponsive behind the wheel of his moving truck. He was found in possession of a "crystal type substance" and "a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder." Following the incident, Edwards was hospitalized and revived. He later pleaded guilty to harassment in court, while other charges such as drug paraphernalia, violation of an order protection, and stalking were dismissed.

The reality star was sentenced to almost a year in jail, and is required to wear a GPS monitor and complete rehab treatment. In the face of his sentence, Edwards' lawyer pointed to his drug addiction as the root of his behaviour, saying that "We all know there is a good person deep inside there wanting to get out. That person is hammered down deep because of the drugs."

Edwards' next court date is scheduled for 12 June, but in the meantime, it seems that the show's fans will have to get used to his absence. As the reality star faces the consequences of his actions, his time in prison will mark a turning point in his life, both personally and professionally.