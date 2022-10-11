Karan Kundra gets a kiss from Tejasswi Prakash at his birthday bash, fans say 'she is the best gift he got last year'

Tejasswi Prakash celebrated her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra's birthday with their families. Both of them were twinning in black for the occasion. In pictures and videos from the celebration, Tejasswi can be seen planting a kiss on Karan's cheek, while embracing each other. ( Also read: Entire Bollywood is sharing birthday messages for Amitabh Bachchan: Karan Johar to Akshay Kumar)

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Tuesday, Karan can be seen cutting his birthday cake with a knife and trying to have the first piece by himself. The people gathered there sang the ‘happy birthday song for him. He gave a kiss on Tejasswi's forehead after he ate a piece of cake given by her. Tejasswi can be heard saying, “Happy birthday Sunny" for her boyfriend.

Tejasswi shared a few pictures from the celebration on Instagram as well. “Happy birthday my love, my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny,” she captioned the pictures.

One of their fans commented, “Evil eyes off, Tejran and Tejran families. Togetherness and happiness to them.” Another fan wrote, “Tejasswi is the best gift Karan Kundrra got last year. I am really happy to see him happy and enjoying his best with her. May they both gets all the love and blessing. May Allah (God) protects them from evil eyes.” Many fans dropped heart emojis and extended warm wishes for his birthday.

In a picture shared by paparazzo, Karan posed with Tejasswi and her parents along with his parents Suneeta Kundra and SP Kundra for the camera. One fan commented, “This was the picture we were waiting for." The couple met on Bigg Boss 15 last year, where they fell in love and began dating.

Tejasswi can be currently seen in Naagin 6, where she plays the lead role. She was starred as a warden on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp briefly, alongside Karan Kundrra. Karan was last seen in the 2020 film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

