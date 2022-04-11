Tejasswi Prakash complains about Karan Kundrra's ‘best BF’ tag: 'Mujhe best GF ka tag nahi mila'

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash talked about her beau Karan Kundrra's “best boyfriend” tag and how she also wants to have a “best girlfriend” one. Tejasswi and Karan met on Bigg Boss 15. While Tejasswi won the show, Karan was the second runner-up. Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash buys Audi Q7 worth ₹1 crore, receives peck on her cheek from boyfriend Karan Kundrra. See pics

Tejasswi and Karan started dating last year when they met on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. On the show, Karan went on his knees with a rose and proposed to Tejasswi to be his girlfriend, to which she said yes. Since the show ended, they have often been spotted together on outings.

In a new interview with Film Companion, Tejasswi complained about their fans calling Karan the “best boyfriend.” She said, “At Nishant Bhatt's party, we got mobbed and he was obviously protecting me and then people are like Karan is so nice that he is protecting his girlfriend. So he gets to be the best boyfriend and I am like I do so much and you don't say anything about it. Mujhe best girlfriend ka tag hi nahi mila hai (I never got the best girlfriend tag)."

Tejasswi was mobbed by paps on another occasion when she was on her way home from Naagin 6 sets. Several videos on the internet surfaced last week in which Tejasswi can be seen running away from cameras and her mother helping her swiftly get into the house.

Later, Karan requested the media to not follow her like that and that she is his girlfriend and he doesn't like it. He said, "Wo safe nahi hai pata hai. Aise ghar ke andar ghus rahein hai, accha nahi lagta hai na. Band karwa diya main, gaadi ke bhi sheeshe kaale karwa diye. Ye sab pasand nahi hai yaar, ladki hai woh meri girlfriend hai (It's not a joke to get into her house and car. Due to this, I have blackened her car's glass. I can't tolerate this...she is my girlfriend)," he said. Karan received a lot of appreciation for his statement then as well, with many calling him the “best boyfriend."

