Step inside Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's new Dubai home. Watch video

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra took to Instagram to show their new home away from home in Dubai. The actors, who first met up in the Bigg Boss 15 house in 2021, looked happy and radiant as they gave fans a tour of the place. Tejasswi, who can be seen in the popular television show Naagin 6, joined the supernatural series earlier this year after her Bigg Boss win. Karan was the second runner-up. (Also read: Tejasswi Prakash and boyfriend Karan Kundrra attend an event in Dubai, serve couple fashion goals in trendy looks. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tejasswi shared the video of their home tour on Instagram and wrote, "Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home with @danubeproperties! It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is - pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai!" The couple is dressed elegantly to match their new home. Karan is wearing a white jacket and pants with light sunglasses, while Tejasswi dons a flowing, two-piece beige outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Welcoming everyone through their luxurious flat, the Instagram Reel shows off the fully-furnished place, complete with artwork, contemporary light fixtures and furniture. They even a private pool in their balcony although that isn't shown here. The bedroom is furnished in a white-themed palette and the couple is seen lounging around and enjoying their new place.

Her post was filled with congratulations from well-wishers and fans. One fan commented, "Congratulations TEJASWWI. Happy to see tejran for this huge success may God bless you both more and more." While another fan shared, "Oh My Goodness! Congratulations to you two (heart and fire emojis)." One Instagram user said, "Such a beautiful home," while another gushed, "You are inspiration to many."

Tejasswi recently made her Marathi film debut in the romantic drama, Mann Kasturi Re, opposite Abhiney Berde. She made her acting debut a decade ago on the Life OK's thriller 2612 as Rashmi Bhargava. Karan hosted the Colors TV show Dance Deewane Juniors earlier this year and also appeared as a jailor on the reality show LockUpp, hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON