Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Tejasswi Prakash screams ‘what is wrong with you’ as angry Karan Kundrra pushes her bench after fight
tv

Tejasswi Prakash screams ‘what is wrong with you’ as angry Karan Kundrra pushes her bench after fight

Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are seen getting into an ugly fight and abusing each other over his equation with Shamita Shetty. Watch the video here. 
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash got into another fight.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 09:50 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

In a new promotional video, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are seen getting into an ugly fight over his equation with Shamita Shetty inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Karan and Tejasswi have confessed feelings for each other. However, Tejasswi has been skeptical of Shamita and Karan for some time now.

The new video shared on the official handle of Colors opened with Tejasswi and Karan sitting on a bench and she said, “Things I do not notice, things you do very slyly. I do not know whom to blame, you or somebody else?” Karan then asked her, "Overthinking much?" and she nodded before saying, "Hmm, imagine me doing something like that."

Karan then asked her to wait and she replied, "Waiting for me to not be around?" She said, "Grow some b**** and he replied, "Go f*** yourself." Then, he angrily got up and pushed the table in front of them in the process. He also returned to push the bench they were sitting on, violently. Tejasswi got upset as she was sitting on the bench and yelled, "What is wrong with you?"

RELATED STORIES

Karan then went to Nishant Bhat who asked him what was wrong. Karan said, "I have no clue what got into her. What did I do? She keeps telling me I do things slyly. She says she doesn't know whose fault is it, hers or mine. Don't know what I wrote on her (Shamita's) t-shirt, she is hurt now. She (Tejasswi) is angry and is blaming me. I wonder what dirty things she has on her mind about me and Shamita.”

Also read: Karan on relationship with Tejasswi: ‘I'm in love, I've not hid it from anyone'

He added, "She is asking me to grow some b***. She knows it all and says all these things deliberately. What is there between me and Shamita? She is after me, ever since she came on the show."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
karan kundrra bigg boss 15 bigg boss shamita shetty
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP