Tejasswi Prakash screams ‘what is wrong with you’ as angry Karan Kundrra pushes her bench after fight

In a new promotional video, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are seen getting into an ugly fight over his equation with Shamita Shetty inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Karan and Tejasswi have confessed feelings for each other. However, Tejasswi has been skeptical of Shamita and Karan for some time now.

The new video shared on the official handle of Colors opened with Tejasswi and Karan sitting on a bench and she said, “Things I do not notice, things you do very slyly. I do not know whom to blame, you or somebody else?” Karan then asked her, "Overthinking much?" and she nodded before saying, "Hmm, imagine me doing something like that."

Karan then asked her to wait and she replied, "Waiting for me to not be around?" She said, "Grow some b**** and he replied, "Go f*** yourself." Then, he angrily got up and pushed the table in front of them in the process. He also returned to push the bench they were sitting on, violently. Tejasswi got upset as she was sitting on the bench and yelled, "What is wrong with you?"

Karan then went to Nishant Bhat who asked him what was wrong. Karan said, "I have no clue what got into her. What did I do? She keeps telling me I do things slyly. She says she doesn't know whose fault is it, hers or mine. Don't know what I wrote on her (Shamita's) t-shirt, she is hurt now. She (Tejasswi) is angry and is blaming me. I wonder what dirty things she has on her mind about me and Shamita.”

He added, "She is asking me to grow some b***. She knows it all and says all these things deliberately. What is there between me and Shamita? She is after me, ever since she came on the show."

