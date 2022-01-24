Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra opens up about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Mujhe hua pyaar’

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, RJ Karan and RJ Palak will be seen asking questions to the contestants. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were asked about their relationship on the show and how the audience feels that Karan never take a stand for Tejasswi.

On Monday, Colors TV shared a clip from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15. The video starts with RJ Palak asking, “Kahein na kahein aapka game se dhyaan hatt gaya because of your relationship (Somewhere you guys didn't pay attention to the game because of your relationship)?”

Karan replies, by saying, “Mujhe hua pyaar, meine thok ke kiya. Mein chaahe yahan karun ya bahar karun, mujhe yeh karna hai (I fell in love and I did it in front of everyone. It doesn't matter to me if I am doing it here or outside. I want it and I'll do it).”

RJ Karan then asks Karan, “Bahar yeh dikhta hai ki aap Tejasswi ko utna support nahi karte jab karne ki zarurat hoti hai (On television it looks like, you don't support Tejasswi when she actually needs it the most)?” Karan replies by saying, “Tejasswi apni ladaiyan khud lad sakti hai (Tejasswi can fight her own battles).” RJ Palak then intervenes and says, “Par unko feel hota hai ki aap nahi kar rahe (But she feels that you are not doing it for her).”

Karan and Tejasswi have had a tumultuous relationship on the show with their fights and disagreements. The couple received support from fans on social media with many calling them TejRan and even appealing to their families to support and accept their relationship.

Karan and Tejasswi's love story started a few weeks after the show began. Last month, Karan went down on his knees with a rose to propose to Tejasswi to be his girlfriend.

