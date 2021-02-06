British actor Jameela Jamil has shared a message on the online harassment she has been facing since speaking up about the farmers' protests in India. Jameela, who is the star of the hit show, The Good Place, said she has been regularly speaking about the protest and has been getting rape and death threats online for it.

"I have *repeatedly* spoken about the farmers in india over the past few months and what is happening there at the moment, but each time I do I am met with death and rape threats. so while you are pressuring me in my dms please keep in mind that i am a human being who has some limitations as to what i can handle," she wrote in a message on Instagram on Friday.

"I do however maintain. my solidarity is of course with the farmers in India and everyone fighting for their rights during this protest. I hope you are also pressuring men to speak on this subject too as they are far less likely to be attacked the way women in the public eye are. To everyone reading this. As I've asked many times before, please read about what's happening," she added.

Responding to her comment, Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie Macdowell wrote, "Went to India for my first time last year right before coronavirus. I am watching. don’t know why people are threatening you ? You can block those people."

On Saturday, Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon had also voiced her support towards the farmers, who are protesting against the new farm laws by the central government. "Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Read about who they are and why they’re protesting below," she wrote in her tweet.

Before them, pop star Rihanna had also tweeted about the protest, raising awareness about it on Twitter. Later, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg also extended her support to the farmers' cause.

On Wednesday, a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Suniel Shetty, put out similar statements about the ongoing farmers’ protest with the hashtag ‘India against propaganda’.