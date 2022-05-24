The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti reacts to reports of wedding with Kajol's cousin Samrat Mukerji

Television actor Sumona Chakravarti of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) fame has reacted to reports of her wedding with Samrat Mukerji. In a new interview, Sumona dismissed the reports saying that 'this is rubbish'. She also called it '10-year old stories'. (Also Read | Kajol returns to Durga Puja pandal with Rani Mukerji, Sumona Chakravarti is there too. See pics)

Samrat is the cousin of actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. He is the brother of actor Sharbani Mukherjee and the son of Rono Mukerji.

Speaking with ETimes, Sumona said, "Oh, God! These are old 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish. Frankly, no comments, I don't like to talk about my personal life. If ever there's any development, you all will get to know about it. I shall announce it."

On Samrat, Sumona replied, "He's a friend. That's about it. I don't speak to the media about my friends or family and I want to keep it that way." When asked about her wedding, Sumona replied, "I think I have answered your question."

A few years ago, speaking about Samrat, Sumona told Times of India, “Where is the time to date or hang out with him? He is busy making films in Kolkata and I meet him only for five days during Durga Puja in Mumbai. He is a family friend and that’s it. We don’t meet or talk to each other often.”

Meanwhile, after the wrap of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona recently visited The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur. She was accompanied by her family members.

On his Instagram, Samrat shared a picture from the same location. Posting a photo of a tiger he wrote, "Peeping Tom.." and added the hashtags tiger, tigers, Tadoba National Park, jungle, Samrat and Samrat Mukerji.

