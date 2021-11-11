Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan fears if he stays home for too long, he might just have more kids

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh were on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show for promoting their upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. 
Saif Ali Khan to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 07:08 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian Kapil Sharma will have a blast with the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2. In a clip shared on social media from the episode, actor Saif Ali Khan reveals why he can't sit at home and is a workaholic. 

In the post shared by Sony Entertainment, Kapil welcomes Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. At one point Kapil says, “Saif sir ka is saal mein yeh teesra project hai. Pehle Taandav kiya, phir Bhoot Police or phir ab Bunty Aur Babli 2. Sir aap lagatar kaam kar rahe hain ya family badh jaane ka pressure aap pe bhi hai?"(This is Saif Sir's third project this year. First he did Taandav, then he did Bhoot Police and now he will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Sir, are you a workaholic or do you feel pressurised that if you stay at home for too long your family might get bigger)?"

RELATED STORIES

Saif replies to this question by saying, “Nahi family badh jaane ka pressure nahi hai. Mujhe is baat ka darr hai ki agar mein ghar baitha rahunga toh or bachche ho jayenge. (No, there is no such pressure. Rather, I am scared that if I sit at home I might become father to more kids).”

Read More: Saif Ali Khan's advice to sons Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh for their acting careers: 'Make sure it’s entertaining'

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's kids with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. Saif and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, have two children,  Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi.

Apart from Bunty Aur Babli 2, Saif will next be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush. The film will also star Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in lead roles. The multi-lingual drama will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

