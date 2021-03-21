IND USA
When Rani Mukherji revealed the reason she fell in love with Aditya Chopra

  • Rani Mukherji turned a year older on Sunday, March 21. The actor once revealed the reason she was drawn to her husband, director-producer Aditya Chopra.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:10 AM IST

Rani Mukherji, who turned a year older on March 21, has kept her personal life away from the spotlight for most of her life. The actor is married to Yash Raj Films' head Aditya Chopra, and together, they share a daughter named Adira Chopra. Although the two Bollywood personalities stay away from the cameras when it does not relate to work, Rani has made a few rare comments about her relationship with Aditya.

In an interview with a television channel, Rani had once elaborated the reason she fell head over heels for the director-producer. She revealed that his choice to remain a private person in an industry like entertainment was one of the biggest factors that drew her towards him.

"The reason why I fell in love with my husband was because he is extremely private. For me, after being in the industry for so many years, he was one person I really respected. It is very difficult to respect people in the fraternity as you know the inside out of everything. So, Adi was one of those rare people who I really respected, who I still respect, because of his ethos, work pattern and the way he is. Because I am private myself, it makes us a really good couple because we are very happy going nowhere," she told News18, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

"For Adi, I feel if he was to be like Karan Johar, I don’t think I’d have fallen in love with him. Karan is everywhere, he is so social and he is the life of a party. Everyday he is doing something or the other. The thing with me is that I need my family at home. I am a very family oriented person. I would go mad if my husband was working; as it is half the time he is at the studio. Imagine, him having a social life beyond his films. Half the time, I would not get to see him. I am very happy and content that he (Aditya Chopra) is not a social person. After his work, he comes back home to me," she added.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt posts underwater pic from a swim and calls it 'the best day', fans dubs her a 'mermaid'. See here

On the work front, Rani was last seen in Mardaani 2. The actor will soon be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

