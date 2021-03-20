IND USA
Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt posts underwater pic from a swim and calls it 'the best day', fans dubs her a 'mermaid'. See here

  • Alia Bhatt shared a stunning new picture of hers, swimming underwater in a pool. Her fans loved it and showered their love for it. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:46 PM IST

Actor Alia Bhatt shared a new picture of hers from an underwater swim. She mentioned how it was one of her best days.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: "...it was the best day." The picture showed Alia in a printed two-piece swimsuit, gliding in water. Her hair is left loose and she seems to be looking downwards. Her fans were in love with the picture; many of them called her a 'mermaid'.

It may be recalled that Alia had shared some beautiful pictures from the Maldives, also in a similar bikini, where she had been holidaying with her friends.

Alia celebrated her 28th birthday on March 15. She posted a picture to thank fans for the love she received. Sharing it, she had written: "Thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light." On her birthday, mentor Karan Johar had thrown a party which saw many of her industry colleagues attend it.

RRR director SS Rajamouli, on the occasion, unveiled the first look of her character Sita and had written: "Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all."

Also read: Parineeti Chopra on equation with Shraddha Kapoor after taking over Saina biopic: 'She is the sweetest girl ever'

Last month, the first teaser of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi was unveiled. Her fierce and strong performance came up for big praise. From Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, all had praised the teaser of the film.

Alia, who was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank, will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial Brahmastra, alongside her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

