‘I must have ‘made someone a drug addict,’’ Khloé Kardashian slams 'Kardashian Curse' conspiracy in reality show rant!

On the latest episode of Hulu's hit reality show, The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian made it clear that she's had enough of the infamous "Kardashian Curse" conspiracy theory. The Good American founder didn't hold back as she shut down the rumors that suggest the men the Kardashian sisters date are doomed to a life of failure. Khloé Kardashian shuts down "Kardashian Curse" on reality show, challenging sexist narrative and absolving women from blame in relationships.

During a dinner with her sister Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick, Khloé presented a controversial TikTok video that claimed a distant Kardashian relative had made a pact with four witches in Armenia, sacrificing her soul for eternal fame for the women in her bloodline. Disick equated this to the "Kardashian Curse," a popular internet conspiracy that has haunted the family for years.

But Khloé was having none of it. In a moment of seriousness, she addressed the theory head-on, highlighting the unfairness of blaming the women in the family while absolving the men from any responsibility. She pointed out the sexist nature of the narrative, asking why society always holds women accountable.

Referring to her past relationships with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, Khloé sarcastically quipped, "According to this theory, I must have 'made someone a drug addict' and 'made someone cheat.'" Disick, who had his fair share of mistakes in the past, including his rocky relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, chimed in and agreed, asserting that the blame lies with the guys.

Kim expressed her desire for the men they've dated to come to their defense. Scott wasted no time in taking responsibility for his own errors, stating unequivocally, "I'll say it right now. I'm the one who made mistakes."

Acknowledging that Lamar Odom had consistently defended the family, Khloé and Kim expressed gratitude towards the former NBA star.

The conversation later shifted to Khloé's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who was reportedly purchasing a home in Hidden Hills. Despite the physical proximity, Khloé made it clear that reconciliation was off the table. She stated firmly, "No chances [for Thompson]. I'm totally fine with him. I don't have any issues. I just don't have the energy."

In a confessional, Khloé admitted that while she has forgiven Thompson for his past infidelity, she hasn't forgotten what he did. She explained that forgiveness was for her own well-being and that she needed to let go of the negativity in order to move forward with her life.

The episode also featured Khloé hosting a grand sixth birthday party for her niece Dream Kardashian and the family recording a Christmas album.