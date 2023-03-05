The Voice: Everything you should know about Season 23 from coaches, release date, timings and more

The 23rd season of The Voice is set to air on Monday, March 6, and fans are eagerly anticipating the coaches, timings and contestants. The upcoming season will include changes from the previous season, as well as some new surprises and twists. Unfortunately, the upcoming season will mark the end of Blake Shelton's tenure as the original coach. (Also read: The Masked Singer 2023: All you should need to know about Season 9 from format, contestants, judges, costumes to timings)

The twenty-second season of The Voice saw Bryce Leatherwood claim the title of champion, which also marked the ninth win for coach Blake Shelton. Meanwhile, Bodie secured the runner-up position. The show premiered on September 19, 2022, and aired its final episode on December 13, 2022. With an impressive run of over three months, the season showcased some exceptional talents and performances, making it an exciting journey for both the participants and the audience. Here's everything you need to know about Season 23:

Who all are the coaches of The Voice?

The twenty third season will be coached by Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and Kelly Clarkson. After a season-long absence, Kelly is set to make a return to The Voice as a coach in season 23. Having previously coached from seasons 14 to 21, she will be joined by Niall and Chance, who are the new coaches for the upcoming season, replacing the departing Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend.

Who all are the participants?

Savion Wright, who goes by the stage name Noivas and hails from Galveston, Texas, was one of the participants in the blind audition. He delivered a captivating performance of Sam Cook's ballad A Change is Gonna Come, earning a four-chair turn on night one. However, the names of the other participants who took part in the audition are currently undisclosed.

Who is the host of this season?

Carson Daly, who has hosted The Voice for 22 seasons, is returning as the host for the twenty-third season.

How many contestants will be part of this season?

At the conclusion of the round, every coach will have a team consisting of ten artists, resulting in a total of 40 artists who will advance to the Battles.

What is the format of the show?

During the audition, an artist will perform their piece while the coaches will sit facing the audience. If a coach wants to collaborate with the artist, they will press their button to turn their chair and face the artist. If only one coach turns, the artist automatically becomes a member of their team. If multiple coaches turn, they will compete for the artist's talent, and the artist will ultimately decide which team to join. Each coach has one 'block' opportunity to prevent another coach from recruiting an artist.

Where to watch The Voice?

Tune in to NBC at 8/7c on Monday, March 6th, or watch it on Peacock the next day, to catch the premiere of The Voice Season 23.

