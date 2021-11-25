TKSS: Abhishek Bachchan reacts to ‘when our wives aren't home…’ comment from fan on pout pic with Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was left in splits after he saw a fan's comment on an old picture of him and his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan. In the photo shared by Abhishek on Instagram in 2018, the father-son duo can be seen pouting. Abhishek along with Chitrangda Singh appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of their film Bob Biswas.

In a new promo of the show shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Thursday, host Kapil Sharma showed a few comments on the particular Instagram post of Abhishek. A fan wrote, "Same to same… hamari biwi jab ghar pe nahi hoti, hum bhi aise hi khush hote hai (When our wives aren't at home, we are also this happy)."

The post was made by Abhishek on the social media platform in April 2018. In the picture, Abhishek and Amitabh stood next to each other at what appears to be their home. While Abhishek wore a white shirt, Amitabh opted for a Nehru jacket over his shirt. Abhishek had captioned the post, "#4daysto102notout #poutgamestrong @amitabhbachchan."

The post was made ahead of the release of the film 102 Not Out. The comedy-drama, directed by Umesh Shukla, featured Amitabh Bachchan and late actor Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will be next seen in Bob Biswas in which he essays the titular role. Chitrangda will play the character of his wife in the movie.

Recently, after the release of the film's trailer Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram reposted it along with a shout out for Abhishek. "I am proud to say you are my Son! "BYCMJBBN". Repost @redchilliesent #BobBiswas says Nomoshkar! But this might be the first and last time you hear it. Trailer out now. Premieres 3rd Dec on #Zee5. #NomoshkarEkMinute," the actor had captioned the post.

Apart from Bob Biswas, Abhishek will be seen in other projects such as Breathe season 3 and Dasvi. Abhishek was last seen in a Netflix Original, Ludo.