TKSS: Johny Lever's daughter Jamie perfectly mimics Farah Khan, offers Abhishek Bachchan biryani for 125 per plate

Johny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend, channelling Farah Khan. In a couple of promos, shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Jamie dressed as Farah and left Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh along with Kapil Sharma in splits.

In a promo shared on Saturday, Jamie Lever seemed to be selling biryani to Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh. She said, “Biryani (is) ₹125 per plate. GST main alag se le leti hoon. Kyunki dekho, dosti apni jagah hoti hai aur danda apni jagah hota hai (I take GST separately because friendship and business shouldn't be mixed.)”

In a previously released promo, Jamie introduced herself as Farah and Abhishek played along. “Hi Abhishek, long time no dance,” she said, to which the actor replied, “Yes Farah, long time.” “Hi Chitrangda, long time no dance. Hi Kapil, long time, don't dance please,” she added, leaving everyone in splits.

Kapil asked her if she's making a movie. “Of course film kar rahi hoon. Main na wo bana rahi thi, Main Hoon Naa 2. Toh maine Shah Rukh Khan ko phone kiya and Shah Rukh said main nahi hoon na (Of course I am making a film. I am making Main Hoon Naa 2. So I called Shah Rukh for it but he said he's not available),” she said, cracking Abhishek up.

Krushna Abhishek, dressed as Jackie Shroff, also joined in. He gave her a friendly pat on the back and told her, “Biddu, baccha hai tu (You are my kid)”.

She replied, “Bahut ho gaya huh, bachcha hai tu bachcha hai tu (Enough is enough, you've been telling I am your child). It's too much.” She then fake dialled someone and said, “Johnny Johnny, yes papa. Ye dekho na ye bol raha hai main iska bachcha hoon (See na, he's telling I am his child.)”

Abhishek and Chitrangda will be appearing on the show this weekend to promote their upcoming film Bob Biswas.