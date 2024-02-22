Top exec of ‘Sherri’ show found dead in New York home amid financial investigation

One of the top execs of the ‘Sherri’ show died while a financial investigation at the show was underway. Matt Uzzle, the executive-in-charge of Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show, was discovered dead in his Piermont, New York home on February 13, a police source said, according to Page Six. Representational image (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police only said it is “an open investigation,” but sources said he died of apparent suicide, according to the outlet.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Financial investigation

Uzzle used to manage production and oversee the budget at ‘Sherri. At the time of his death, he was under investigation at the show after many departments claimed they were facing issues with petty cash. Parent company Debmar-Mercury recently learned that rent at the show’s Chelsea, New York City, studio has yet to be paid. It had not been paid since September.

“There was real concern among staff that the show was getting shut down. Debmar had to step in,” a source said. However, a different source claimed Debmar-Mercury has continued production of the show, which had not been impacted.

Shepherd brought Uzzle in from ‘The Wendy Williams’ show. After being confronted about the financial status of the show, he said he “needed a couple of days to get his paperwork together.

Police found him dead during a welfare check. “We have retained [law firm] Morgan Lewis to help us investigate the matter and, pending the outcome of that investigation, we’ll have no further comment,” a rep for Debmar-Mercury said.

Uzzle’s death has not been widely reported. Only small news outlets like County Local News and National Memorial Site have reported on it calling Uzzle “a respected production manager who was known for his outstanding contributions to ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ and several other significant projects.” However, his work on ‘Sherri’ was not mentioned.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).