Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's sisters criticise media for 'demeaning' him

Sheezan Khan's sister criticised the media for 'relentlessly maligning' their brother in connection to his ex-girlfriend, TV actor Tunisha Sharma's death. Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, who are also actors, issued a statement on Instagram on Saturday, and questioned media reports for ‘dragging religion into the matter’. They also said the way their brother is being treated ‘revealed how some humans can get to defame’ others and how the 'hate for a religion' was influencing people's opinion. Also read: Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had a heated argument before her death

Requesting everyone to use their 'common sense', Shafaq and Falaq wrote in their joint statement, "It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call 'Ghor Kalyug'. Where's the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where's the common sense of the masses? For all the people demeaning Sheezan - ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people!"

Speaking further about the media's coverage based on 'unreliable sources' in the Tunisha Sharma death case, the statement read, "The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And you are their consumer. It's equally your responsibility to report news with unreliable sources. Don't be fooled... we also notice, and are very thankful for the masses as well as media portals who are able to see through the false narratives - we need more people like you. But all in all, it's so upsetting to see these people relentlessly malign Sheezan this way. From making up stories to dragging religion into the matter and random people claiming to be our acquaintances for their 15-minute fame. This situation has really revealed how some humans can get to defame someone. God bless Tunisha, and hope she's in a better place now," the statement concluded.

Sheezan Khan has two sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, and a younger brother, Ahaan. Shafaq was seen on the mythological show Mahabharat, while Falaq has worked in serials like Sasural Simar Ka, among others.

Tunisha was found dead on December 24 on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. On December 25, her co-star and ex-boyfriend, Sheezan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. They reportedly broke up a few weeks before Tunisha's death.

Meanwhile, Tunisha's maternal uncle Pawan Sharma also shared that the accused Sheezan's counsel has presented four applications including the request to stop the media trial against him. "The court has sent Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody and he has also submitted four applications here. In the application, he has requested for police security, ceasing of media trial, and no cutting of his hair," Pawan was quoted by ANI.

