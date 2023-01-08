Tunisha Sharma's mom accuses Sheezan Khan of taking her to hospital ‘far away': She was breathing, could have been saved

Late actor Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma has said her daughter's ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan took her to a hospital far away whereas there were hospitals only minutes away from the sets. Talking to the media on Sunday, Vanita also said that she shared a very good relationship with Tunisha and also played a voice message from the late actor. She also said that Sheezan Khan's mother can't tell her about her relationship with Tunisha. (Also Read | Tunisha Sharma was very upset as she read Sheezan Khan's chat with his girlfriend after breakup: Vanita Sharma)

21-year-old Tunisha allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her television serial, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, on December 24, reportedly a fortnight after she broke up with Sheezan. He was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide on December 25. Currently, Sheezan is in judicial custody.

News agency ANI quoted Vanita as saying, "It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could have been saved."

Tunisha's mother also said, "My relationship with her was very good. She didn't live without me or sleep without me. I have a voice message from her that she sent me on December 21. I want to play it for you (plays Tunisha's voice message). Sheezan's mother won't tell me about my relationship with her (Tunisha). I don't need to explain to anyone since I've dedicated my life to Tunisha."

In the voice message, Tunisha said, "Mama, I can't tell you how much I love you. I love you. What you do for me sometimes, I really love you. Thank you. I'll come home soon and sleep with you. Ok?"

On Saturday, a Vasai court adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Sheezan till January 9. The next hearing on the matter will be held on January 9. Sheezan had on Monday filed the bail application in the Vasai court after which the court heard the matter on Friday.

Vanita had earlier levelled allegations against Sheezan stating that he used to beat Tunisha and was forcing her to adopt Islamic practices. Addressing a press conference, Sheezan's sister Falaq Naaz, accused Tunisha's mother of "neglecting" her and said that the deceased actor's depression was due to her childhood trauma. "Tunisha's mother accepted that she has been neglecting Tunisha and didn't take care of her. Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma," said Falaq Naaz.

with ANI inputs

