Mohit Malhotra opposes Eijaz Khan’s statement, says ‘OTT has opened new doors of opportunities for TV actors’

Recently, actor Eijaz Khan had claimed that it’s difficult for TV actors to get OTT and film projects, adding that there are casting agents who say, ‘No, you’re on TV, it will be a little difficult’. Reacting to the statement, actor Mohit Malhotra says he not only differs but feels the scenario is completely the opposite. Mohit Malhotra on TV actors getting work in OTT

“If you are getting calls for auditions for OTT projects, that means they are open to casting you. At least for me, I have received many calls for auditions. If you don’t get through, it could be due of several reasons -- maybe they were looking for something else or maybe you lacked somewhere, or your dates didn’t suit the timing of the project,” says the actor, known for TV shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Sasural Genda Phool.

The 29-year-old adds that such perceptions are all in the head and if, one wants to make something happen, they should go for it. “We have seen many such examples in the past where people went that extra mile to get what they wanted and make things happen. You just have to work harder and not blame it on anything. And then, it’s just a matter of time when you finally get what you deserve,” he says, adding, “As long as you are working on your craft, and you fit the role for that particular project, it will work out.”

The fact that several TV actors including Barun Sobti, Mohit Raina, Asha Negi, Sakshi Tanwar among others are doing some great work on OTT, Malhotra feels the digital medium has, in fact, opened new doors for newer opportunities for artistes.

“OTT has been a boon for TV actors because now there are more options to explore and get work on. Earlier, we couldn’t think beyond the small screen, but now there are so many web series, films and shows that one can be a part of. In the film industry, only a few from TV background have been able to make a mark because of the star culture, but streaming platforms have no such bias. There are so many of them churning out different kind of content for the audience,” elaborates the actor, who made his film debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked (2020).

Having said that, the actor admits that good contacts in showbiz also play a major role in getting work. “Networking and industry connections are important in getting those opportunities. To get cast in a project, sometimes, it is important for people to know you, and the work you have done in the past. As long as you know the right people, and they think you have the craft to do justice to what they offer you, it will work,” he ends.