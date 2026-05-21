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Ulka Gupta recalls crying after being rejected due to ‘only fair kids’ bias: 'I used to beg them to let me audition'

Actor Ulka Gupta discussed her experiences with colourism in the industry, recalling rejections due to her darker skin tone.

May 21, 2026 08:24 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Actor Ulka Gupta, best known for playing Manu, the young Rani Lakshmibai, in the television show Jhansi Ki Rani, recently received praise for her performance in The Kerala Story 2. In an interview with India Today, Ulka recalled being rejected for her darker skin tone as a child actor and spoke about how the obsession with fair skin continues to exist in the entertainment industry.

Ulka Gupta talks about being rejected due to dark skin

Ulka Gupta recalls being rejected due to her dark skinned as a child.

Speaking about facing colourism in the industry, Ulka said, “Earlier, when makers used to cast child artists, and I was auditioning for several roles, there would often be a note outside that read, ‘Only fair kids’. The biggest insecurity I had to fight was this. I used to cry after travelling all the way to Andheri and Worli just to get rejected. They would say, ‘We are only casting upmarket kids.’ I used to beg them to at least let me audition or introduce myself.”

She further explained how deeply rooted the obsession with fair skin was in the industry. “There were times when I was not that big a star, but makeup artists would apply a foundation on my face that was two or three shades lighter than my actual skin tone, and I used to feel really disgusted by that. I used to wonder, ‘Am I not enough?’ Why does it have to be like this? I could clearly see there was a shade in the palette that matched my skin tone. So why use something two shades lighter?”

 
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