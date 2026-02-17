The Kerala Story 2 trailer: Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha fight for survival after betrayal, torture

The trailer opens with a warning that in the next 25 years, India could be transformed into an Islamic state governed by Sharia law. The narrative then cuts sharply to Rajasthan, where a family walks into a police station to lodge a POCSO complaint, alleging that their 16-year-old daughter has been coerced into religious conversion. The story then shifts to Madhya Pradesh. A young Hindu woman is allegedly manipulated into marriage under false pretences, only to find herself forced into religious conversion.

After the success of The Kerala Story in 2023, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is back with a sequel to the hard-hitting film. The makers have released a chilling trailer, offering a glimpse into the lives of three Hindu girls who are betrayed and coerced into religious conversion by their Muslim boyfriends.

The third thread takes viewers back to Kerala. A Muslim man proposes a live-in relationship to his Hindu girlfriend. When she firmly states that she will not convert, she is later allegedly forced to eat beef and is held captive by him and his family. The trailer also offers a chilling glimpse of the torture that the other two girls endure after the forced conversion and their families’ fight to bring their daughters home.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote, “They targeted our daughters. They broke their trust. They stole their futures. This time, we do not stay silent. The story goes beyond. Is baar sahenge nahi... ladenge. #TheKeralaStory2GoesBeyond trailer out now. In cinemas on 27th February, 2026.”

Fans expressed excitement for the film. One comment read, “This trailer gave me goosebumps! Can’t wait to watch the full movie.” Another wrote, “Hard-hitting.” A third commented, “Absolutely real thing.” Another fan added, “Thank you for bringing a real story.” However, some were unhappy, calling it “another propaganda movie”.

About The Kerala Story 2 Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film brings to the forefront the harrowing story of three Hindu girls, played by Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, whose lives take a terrifying turn after they fall in love with three Muslim boys — relationships that gradually reveal a calculated “agenda of religious conversion”. The sequel promises to push boundaries further — going beyond comfort, silence and humanity.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures. The film is slated for release in cinemas on 27th February, 2026.