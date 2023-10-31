News / Entertainment / Tv / Uorfi Javed says she got rape and death threats after recreating Rajpal Yadav's Chota Pandit look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Uorfi Javed says she got rape and death threats after recreating Rajpal Yadav's Chota Pandit look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 31, 2023

Uorfi Javed shared a picture collage featuring herself in the getup and Rajpal Yadav in the film. She wore a red full-sleeve T-shirt and saffron pants.

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant and social media influencer Uorfi Javed has claimed that she has received rape and death threats. Taking to Instagram, Uorfi shared that she got the threats after recreating Chota Pandit's look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The role was played by Rajpal Yadav in the 2007 film and is one of his most popular roles. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Uorfi Javed says she is 100% in the team of Mannara Chopra)

Uorfi Javed (L) and Rajpal Yadav in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Uorfi shares her. Rajpal's pics in same look

Uorfi also shared a picture collage featuring herself in the getup as well as Rajpal in the film. For the look, Uorfi wore a red full-sleeve T-shirt and saffron pants. She also wore a garland around her neck and painted her face in red.

Uorfi pens note

Sharing the collage, she wrote, "Rajpal Yadav se kisi ko koi problem nahi hua but maine jab ye look recreate liya toh sabko mujhse problem hai. I’ve received so many death threats, rape threats for no reason. All these so-called dharm k rakshak (protector of religion) suddenly woke up after I wore this outfit 10 years of Bhool Bhulaiya movie! No colour belongs to any religion, no agarbatti (incense sticks) belongs to any religion, no flower belongs to any religion."

Fans react to Uorfi's post

Reacting to the post, Divya Agarwal said, "Pagal hai gadhe (They are mad, stupid)! I got the threats too !" A fan wrote, "Urfi knows the truth, some people genuinely don’t have a life. She’s living hers freely, that’s why ya’ll mad." A comment read, "When you become mature you realize urfi was right." An Instagram user said, "Let them hate Urfi, when people start hating you absolutely for no valid reason, that means you are way ahead of them."

Uorfi shares screenshots

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) Uorfi shared pictures and screenshots of the threats. She wrote, "I’m just shocked and appalled by this country mahn, I’m getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie whereas that character didn’t get any backlash."

Uorfi earlier post

Recently, Uorfi had shared a video on Instagram as she sported the look. She wrote, "I hope everyone knows chhota pandit is a character from bhool bhulaiya. I was ready for the Halloween party with a lot of hard work but I couldn't go so I thought I should upload a video!"

