Uorfi Javed's Instagram account reactivated after it was ‘disabled by mistake’, she says: Guys please decide

Actor and social media influencer Uorfi Javed has shared screenshots after her Instagram account was ‘disabled by mistake’. Taking to the social media platform on Sunday, Uorfi shared screenshots of messages from Instagram. (Also Read | Uorfi Javed says she got rape and death threats after recreating Rajpal Yadav's Chota Pandit look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa)

Uorfi shares screenshots of Instagram messages

Uorfi Javed has appeared in several shows.(Ashish Vaishnav)

In the first screenshot, the message read, "We suspended your account, Uorfi." The message further said that she has 180 days to appeal or her account will be permanently disabled.

In the next screenshot, the message read, "It looks like your account was disabled by mistake. Your account has been reactivated, and you should be able to log in. We are sorry for any inconvenience." Sharing these, Uorfi wrote, "I mean guys please decide."

Uorfi shared screenshots of messages from Instagram.

About Uorfi and her social media presence

Uorfi is active on Instagram and regularly shares posts. Recently, she recreated Rajpal Yadav's look from the movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which got much attention and she ended up getting "death threats". Uorfi received an email from an unidentified person threatening to harm her if she did not remove the video. After receiving this email, she informed the Mumbai Police and also posted it on X.

She wrote, "I'm just shocked and appalled by this country mahn, I'm getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie whereas that character didn't get any backlash." Uorfi received an email from two different email IDs. The first email came to her from a person named Nikhil Goswami and the second email that came after it was from Rupesh Kumar.

Uorfi's projects so far

Uorfi appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. She is known for her unconventional choice of outfits. She gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT. She also acted in several television shows. She is known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She was also seen as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2.

From 2016 to 2017, Uorfi played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus's Chandra Nandini. In 2020, she joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia. She later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In December 2022, she participated in MTV Splitsvilla X4 as a guest contestant.

