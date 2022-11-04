Urvashi Dholakia shows stretch marks in swimsuit pics: 'I don't need validation'

Urvashi Dholakia shared a special post on Instagram that can inspire people, in particular women, to accept their body as it is. She shared a heartfelt long note describing the hardships women go through in their lives. She shared a series of pictures of herself in a swimsuit, standing in a pool. She gave many poses while getting clicked for the camera. (Also read: Anshula Kapoor wears bikini on holiday after hesitating initially: 'Skin is meant to fold and roll')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, she wore a mint green-coloured bikini with a quirky white sunglasses. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, “EMBRACING WOMANHOOD (red heart emoji). From time unknown, women have been judged ! From how they look, to what they wear & how they behave. The sheer pressure of being picture perfect is something I have defied at every step of the way coz I as a woman have all the right to be myself, wear what I want, do what I want & live my life exactly the way I want! My dignity & self respect is rightfully earned by none other than MYSELF! I don’t need no validation!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She further added as she promoted body positivity, “Our bodies change each passing day & we don’t need to be judged for our shapes & sizes coz A woman is where life originates from and that is the biggest asset I’ve had the pleasure of owning !” Reacting to the post, actor Pooja Banerjii wrote, “Beautiful you.”

One of Urvashi's fans wrote, “Mother of two grown up man and I have been seeing you since I was a child. Yet you have maintained yourself so well.” Another fan commented, “You are gorgeous as you are (red heart emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Goddess.” One fan agreed with what she wrote in her caption and said, “Yes, we are what we are! Let us start with respecting ourselves and the world around us will do the same. We need no outside validation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Urvashi is known for her role, Komolika, in Ekta Kapoor's TV show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was a hit. She was the winner of sixth season of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.