Anshula Kapoor wears bikini on holiday after hesitating initially: 'Skin is meant to fold and roll'

Anshula Kapoor shared a special post on Instagram that can inspire people to accept their body as it is. She shared a photo of herself in a bikini, sitting with her legs in a pool. She looked away from the camera as she posed on a sunny day. (Also read: Anshula Kapoor says she is not going to wait for ‘perfectly toned arms’, talks about 'squishy arms and stretch marks')

Sharing the photo she wrote how she wasn't too confident about wearing the swimsuit before. “3 months ago I remember having a conversation with @priyamganeriwal about swimming costumes, and I remember telling her I would never wear a bikini, I just couldn’t pull it off and I don’t have the confidence to be comfortable in one. Her response was simple - ‘why not? I think you should totally wear one’,” she wrote.

Talking about why she hesitated, she wrote, “Why was I hesitant? Because I’m so used to thinking that I need a particular body type to be able to wear certain clothes.. I’m so conditioned to wanting to hide my body and “play it safe”, its like my default setting is to always be like “no, I can’t pull that off”. And I’m learning to change this. This image has been sitting in my drafts for a couple of weeks, because I still have what we call bad body image days. And on days like that I convince myself that only “perfect” photos belong on the feed.. I’m still learning to un-hate my body, I’m learning to be okay with my body even on days when she’s bloated or not looking her best. It is okay to be covered in stretch marks, it is normal to have cellulite & texture, skin is meant to fold and roll, and my FUPA is always going to be a part of me and that’s okay too!”

Anshul finally found the courage and is happy that she did. “I’m glad I took a chance and bought the bikini. This was one of my favorite days on our holiday.. I felt confident, I felt comfortable in my own skin. This is me chasing joy instead of perfection. And I actually can’t wait to wear this bikini again. If you’ve ever wanted to wear something that you’ve liked on someone else but you’ve convinced yourself not to, maybe it’s time to just chase joy and listen to your heart?”

Earlier, Anshula had shared a bunch of photos and videos from her trip. She swam in the ocean, had great food and posed in different outfits. Anshula is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor. She often shares posts on body positivity on her Instagram page.

