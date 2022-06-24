Anshula Kapoor says she is not going to wait for ‘perfectly toned arms’, talks about 'squishy arms and stretch marks'

Anshula Kapoor, sister of actor Arjun Kapoor has shared yet another post on body positivity. Weeks after sharing a post on how she underwent a massive transformation, she has now shared a video flaunting her arms and said that "squishy arms and stretch marks are natural human things". Also read: JugJugg Jeeyo: Arjun Kapoor dances with sister Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor says ‘behaving like Anil chachu’

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Contemplated posting this video 65799 times, because my arms are one of my biggest insecurities. Wearing sleeveless anything (even at home) still makes me nervous/ uncomfortable! My squishy arms and stretch marks are natural human things… They make me, ME! So maybe it’s time I wear whatever I want to wear, and just go with it? This is me having a moment.. Perfectly toned arms be damned - I’m not waiting for that!”

Her family members and fans praised her for being honest. Brother-in-law Anand Ahuja wrote, “Vulnerability is the ultimate courage. Thank you for sharing that!” Sister Janhvi Kapoor dropped two heart emoticons in reaction to the post while uncle Sanjay Kapoor shared a clapping hands and raising hands emojis to cheer for her.

A fan found Anshula's post relatable and wrote, “#respect. Wearing sleeveless is huge thing for many of us, for me too. I know and I feel that happiness on your face. Congratulations on this biggest milestone.” Another said, you look beautiful and everytime I see your posts, I feel inspired. All the best!"

In March this year, Anshula had shared pictures of herself from the gym and had opened up about undergoing a transformation. She had written, "For me today, being ‘healthy’ means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn’t in the best place, and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else. This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self doubt. Then came the self realizations. Thus began the healing.”

