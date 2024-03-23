Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb dies in Kolkata hospital at 68; Jeet, Rupanjana Mitra pay tribute

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital in Kolkata, where he was undergoing treatment. News agency PTI on Saturday reported quoting his family. The actor was 68 years old. Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb starred in many films and serials.

Partha died on Friday night

As per the report, Partha died at 11:50 pm on Friday night. He had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the last month, his family shared. His condition worsened over the past week, and he was in ICU.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jeet pays tribute, Rupanjana pens long note

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), actor Jeet shared a photo of Partha. He wrote, “Sad to know we lost our colleague and WBAF committee member. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family & friends… #RestInPeace #ParthaSarathiDeb. Om shanti (folded hands emoji).”

Actor Rupanjana Mitra shared the news via a post on Facebook early on Saturday. She wrote a long note in Bengali.

Partha was the vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum. The forum, in a statement, condoled his death and said his body would be taken to Technician Studio, which was a familiar place for the late actor, according to the report.

As reported by The Daily Star, the statement read, "The forum is deeply saddened by his passing away. The mortal remains of the actor will be kept at Technician's Studio today, March 23, at 12:00 pm. The actor's loved ones, teammates, and well-wishers can come to the studio then and pay their last respects."

About Partha

Partha, who was a popular face in serials, had also acted in feature films, including the recently released Raktabeej. He had acted in over 200 works--theatre, serial, film and web series. Partha has been part of several serials, such as Joyee, Chuni Panna, and Mithai. He also starred in movies including Prem Aamar, Kakababu Here Gelen, Lathi and Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place