Home / Entertainment / Tv / Vicky Kaushal is in splits after Kiku Sharda reveals why Shah Rukh Khan is upset with him. Watch
tv

Vicky Kaushal is in splits after Kiku Sharda reveals why Shah Rukh Khan is upset with him. Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda poked fun at Vicky Kaushal's famous ‘how’s the josh' line with some help from Shah Rukh Khan.
Vicky Kaushal and Kiku Sharda on The Kapil Sharma Show. 
Published on Oct 08, 2021 03:41 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

This weekend, Vicky Kaushal and director Shoojit Sarcar will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor-duo will be seen promoting their upcoming film Sardar Udham. A new promo of the pre-recorded episode was shared by Sony Television on Instagram, in which Kiku Sharda joked that Shah Rukh Khan was upset with Vicky Kaushal. 

“You know Shah Rukh Khan ji aapse kaafi kafa hai. Wo sabse keh rahe the ki ‘Vicky Kaushal ne abhi tak meri Josh film kyun nahi dekhi?’ (Shah Rukh is upset with you. He said, ‘Why hasn't Vicky Kaushal seen my film Josh yet'),” Kiku, dressed asxs one of his characters from his show, informed Vicky. 

“How do you know he hasn't watched it yet?” Kapil asked Kiku. “Arre, he keeps asking everyone, 'How's the josh, how's the josh, how's the josh?'” Kiku replied, leaving everyone in splits. 

 

The phrase ‘How’s the josh' became popular after the release of Vicky's war film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar, released in 2019 and was based on the surgical strikes that took place in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016. 

On the other hand, Shah Rukh's Josh was released in 2000. Directed by Mansoor Khan, the film also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Shah Rukh's twin and Chandrachur Singh. 

Vicky will soon be seen in Sardar Udham. He plays the role of Udham Singh, a ‘revolutionary’ who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, on March 13, 1940, in London. His actions were in retaliation for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. 

Speaking about his role, Vicky told News18: “It is not a biopic of a man. It is a biopic of his ideologies and of a freedom struggle. So it is a much bigger and deeper biopic. There are certain archival photographs which we have used as reference in terms of the looks and styling but beyond that, the film primarily was about what his state of mind was at that time.” 

Topics
the kapil sharma show kapil sharma shah rukh khan vicky kaushal kiku sharda
