Vishal Aditya Singh recalls his molestation ordeal led to #MeToo in his hometown

Published on Aug 14, 2022 02:15 PM IST
Actor Vishal Aditya Singh gets in a chat with as he sits down on HTCity’s couch. He recalls how after being molested in 6th grade by his uncle, he started a #MeToo movement against him
ByVinay MR Mishra

Vishal Aditya Singh has in the past spoken up on Bigg Boss 13, about being molested when he was nine years old. Revisiting the incident, which took place in his hometown, Arrah (Bihar), the actor tells us that his resolve to confront the wrongdoer years later gave birth to a #MeToo movement of sorts in his hometown, with as many as 21 victims speaking up about it. “Seven culprits and 14 victims, jismein mere chacha bhi the, and three other friends — everyone told me their stories. 21 people sat together to share their ordeal. Nobody spoke about it [till then],” he says, adding, “Log isko itna daba dete hain, kisi ka muh kaala na ho. When I told my father [at the time], he hit me.”

Recalling the incident, the Chandrakanta actor says, “Mere mohalle ke chacha the. Gaanv mein yeh sab hota hai, par log maante nahin hain.”

It was after he moved to Mumbai that Singh realised what happened was immoral, and he decided to speak up. “Ek kachot reh jaati hai jab aap uss insaan ko dekhte ho. When I came to Mumbai, I understood what happened was wrong and I could take action. So, I went home to confront that uncle. I asked him, ‘The way you treated me, what if I do that to your kids?’ Soon, everyone got to know about him,” he says.

