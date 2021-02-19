Home / Entertainment / Tv / Watch: Hina Khan sets hearts racing with her silhouette challenge video
tv

Watch: Hina Khan sets hearts racing with her silhouette challenge video

Hina Khan takes on the viral silhouette challenge and shared a video on social media. The video comes hours after she left fans gushing with her purple lehenga photoshoot.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Actor Hina Khan takes on the silhouette challenge.

Actor Hina Khan has the internet talking about her silhouette challenge video. For the unversed, social media is abuzz with the latest 'silhouette challenge'. Set to the remix of Paul Anka's 1959 track Put Your Head On My Shoulder and Doja Cat's Streets, the challenge began as a way to show off one's sensual moves. The challenge is aimed at making people feel sexy and confident about their bodies.

Hina jumped on the silhouette challenge bandwagon recently. In the video shared on Instagram, Hina was seen grooving in a pair of shorts, a white shirt, and a denim jacket. She sported a bold red lipstick that added a lot of oomph to the look. As she moved her body to the tune, the lights went off and the red filter takes over, letting Hina confidentially flaunt her toned body and completing the challenge.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rajkummar Rao enters house, teases a twist ahead of finale

She shared the video using the hashtags trending as part of the challenge. While fans were impressed with the video, Four More Shots Please! star Maanvi Gagroo couldn't hold back from dropping a comment either. "Dayum!!" the impressed star said. Actor Mahima Chaudhry shared similar emotions when she commented, "Soooooooooooooooooo damn".

Check out the video below:

Hina joined Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B and many other international celebrities in taking up the challenge. Apart from her video, Hina also held everyone's attention with her recent photoshoot. The actor slipped into a purple lehenga, channeling Madhuri Dixit from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The photos served as the perfect wedding outfit inspiration.

The actor was in the news recently for celebrating her beau Rocky Jaiswal's birthday. The party was attended by close friends Rohan Mehraa and Kanchi Singh. On the work front, Hina made her film debut with Hacked last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hina khan

Related Stories

fashion

Hina Khan makes winter wear look sexy in long coat and knee-high boots, see pics

PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:30 PM IST
fashion

Hina Khan is as sassy as it gets in quirky traditional jacket and waistcoat

PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:21 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP