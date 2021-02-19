IND USA
Rajkummar Rao will make an appearance on Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rajkummar Rao enters house, teases a twist ahead of finale

  • The Bigg Boss 14 promo shows Rajkummar Rao in the house as he talks about a twist ahead of the grand finale. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also enter the house.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:57 AM IST

As Bigg Boss 14 is just a few days from its grand finale, comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa made their way to the house mid-week to have some fun with the contestants. Actor Rajkummar Rao is expected to be a special guest too.

The new promo for the upcoming episode shows Bharti cracking jokes on Rubina Dilaik's relationship with Abhinav Shukla and how her conduct has changed towards Rahul Vaidya after Abhinav's exit.

The promo opens with Bharti and Harsh entering the house to conduct a healthy debate among the contestants about the issues they have with each other. Taking liberty to crack jokes on Rubina, Bharti said Abhinav vent out his frustration by screaming 'Ma Shakti' after his exit as he wasn't allowed by his wife to speak in the house. Harsh added that ever since Abhinav has left the house, Rubina has come closer to Rahul as if they were a couple and Abhinav is an outsider.


Later, as the debate began, Rahul targeted Rubina and said that she should keep some scope to correct herself as everyone makes mistakes. The actor replied, "Is he a concealer or a correction centre?"

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season

Aly Goni targets Nikki Tamboli and asks her why she keeps telling Rakhi Sawant after each fight, "Return me what I have given you." Rakhi is also seen finding faults in her and said that she always shows tantrums while doing house work. Rubina also targets her and said that the one person who has always been confused is Nikki.

Special guest Rajkummar makes an entry in his new avatar. He sports a moustache as he is currently shooting for his next, Badhaai Do. He announces that since the show is approaching the finale, a twist is in the offing and ‘Ab scene paltega’. This leaves the contestants worried.

