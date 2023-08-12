Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White is temporarily out after 40 years and her replacement is…

Your favourite night-time show, Wheel of Fortune, has announced a shocking change in its presentation. Its co-host, Vanna White who has been its face since its debut in 1983 has been replaced ‘temporarily’ after her colleague Pat Sajak said Season 41 will officially be his last. Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White won't feature on the show temporarily

‘Well, the time has come,” Sajak said in a statement to Bloomberg News. ’I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.' Even after American Idol host Ryan Seacrest was named as Sajak’s replacement, questions about White’s involvement moving forward remained unanswered.

Who will replace Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune?

Now there is uncertainty around White's future on the show's upcoming Season 41, including whether she would step in to host or leave altogether. It is being reported that White will definitely miss few upcoming episodes as she negotiates her contract with the producers. Puck News reported Friday that White, 66, apparently got COVID-19 in late July while ‘Wheel’ was filming its annual ‘Teachers Week,’ which is scheduled to air in October.

As a consequence during the Teachers Week the show called up “Teacher of the Year” recipient Bridgette Donald-Blue to replace White at the letter board for the week’s worth of episodes and will be replacing Vanna by standing at the letter board during the weeks’ worth of episodes.

The next season of Wheel of Fortune premieres on Monday, September 11, 2023.

White’s absence from the show will be her first in nearly 40 years. It also comes at a time when she’s reportedly in tense contract negations, hoping to score her first raise in allegedly 18 years.

Why will Vanna White miss Wheel of Fortune and will she return?

According to reports White renegotiated her salary for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and the new deal came with a substantial salary increase, after many reports that White was making significantly less than Sajak. TMZ states she now charges up to $100k per episode for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Unfortunately, there has not been a decision about whether White will continue on the mothership show, as her contract isn’t up until 2024 — which is when Sajak exits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON