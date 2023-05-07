When Meghan Markle said Kate Middleton said sorry to her after royal wedding: She got me flowers and a note apologising

Meghan Markle spoke candidly about her relationship with Kate Middleton and the false tabloid story that Meghan had made Kate cry before her royal wedding with Prince Harry in May 2018. In fact, Kate made her cry, Meghan had revealed. The former actor also spoke about how the British tabloids loved to pit Kate and her against each other, creating a false narrative that the two women were feuding. Also read: Prince William, Kate Middleton were ‘religious’ fans of Suits before meeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry says

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry at their 2018 wedding, and with Kate Middleton during an event. (File Photos)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the US after they officially withdrew from royal duties in January 2020. They welcomed son Archie in May 2019, and daughter Lilibet in June 2021. In an old interview, while she was pregnant, Meghan had said that 'the narrative with Kate, which didn’t happen, was really, really difficult' for her and something that she thinks 'changed everything'.

"No [I didn’t make Kate cry]. No, no, the reverse happened. And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised, and she brought me flowers and a note apologising and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone. To just take accountability for it," Meghan had said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She had further said, "There wasn’t a confrontation, and I actually think it’s...I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised and I’ve forgiven her… What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me."

During the interview, which Harry was also apart of, Oprah had asked Meghan about the headlines, where she was being compared to Kate, including in stories where Kate was being praised for cradling her baby bump, while about Meghan it was said she 'can’t keep her hands off her baby bump for pride or vanity.’ Meghan had at the time that she doesn't know why there was, in Oprah's words 'a standard for Kate' and a different one for her. Meghan had added people really wanted there to be 'a narrative of a hero and a villain'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On May 6, after years of family tensions, Prince Harry attended his father King Charles III's coronation in the UK. Meanwhile, Meghan stayed at home in California, US with the couple’s children, Archie, who turned 4 on the same day, and Lilibet, one. Harry's attendance at his father’s coronation, and that of Meghan and their children, had been a subject of constant speculation after interviews, documentaries and Harry’s memoir Spare portrayed a growing rift in the royal family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.