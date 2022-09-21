When Raju Srivastava's daughter Antara Srivastava saved her mother's life, received National Bravery Award. See pics

Comedian Raju Srivastava died at the age of 58 on Wednesday morning. On August 10, he was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest at the gym. The late comedian is survived by his wife Shikha Srivastava, their son Aayushmaan Srivastava, who is a Sitar player, and daughter Antara Srivastava, who is reportedly a film producer and director. Antara is also a winner of the prestigious National Bravery Award, which is given by the government to Indians below 18 years of age for outstanding acts of bravery against all odds. Also read: Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58, confirms family

Antara was honoured with the National Bravery Award at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi, in 2006, when she was reportedly only 12-years-old. She had saved not only her mother’s life by protecting her from thieves, but also stopped them from entering their home thanks to her intelligence and bravery. In 2019, Antara had shared photos of herself receiving the bravery award from then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

As per a recent report on ZeeNewsHindi.Com, the robbery incident had occurred when thieves had entered Raju Srivastava's home. At that time there was no one in the house, except Antara and her mother. The thieves had a gun and were holding Antara’s mother Shikha hostage. Somehow, Antara had managed to reach the bedroom, and from there she had called her father and the police. Not only this, Antara had reportedly asked the watchman from the bedroom window to bring the police immediately. Only after that did the police reach the spot and caught the thieves, whereby Antara helped save both her mother and their house from the robbers.

Antara Srivastava, 28, works in the Hindi film industry. She has reportedly worked as an assistant producer and director in Flying Dream Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Some of her recent projects include Golden Arrows, and Vodka Diaries.

Raju died on September 21, after over 40 days of hospitalisation. Several Bollywood celebrities grieved his death on social media and paid touching tributes. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anil Kapoor posted a photo of them together and wrote, "Om Shanti." Director Vivek Agnihotri, actor Ajay Devgn, singer Mika Singh and many others expressed their shock and offered condolences to th late comedian's family.

