Why was Marsau Scott arrested? ‘Love & Marriage’ star in custody over fight in Huntsville; details emerge

Marsau Scott, popular reality TV star from Huntsville, Alabama, landed in jail after a fight in the city, Huntsville Police confirmed. Arrest records showed that Scott, 46, was involved in a fight on Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville around 5am CDT on Sunday.

Marsau Scott with his wife, LaTisha Scott.(Marsau Scott/ Instagram)

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Police said that the fight tool place inside a business on 4200 Oakwood Avenue. Police were alerted to the incident by a disturbance call. Deputies found Scott involved in the incident and he was arrested. He has been lodged in the Madison County jail. A mugshot of the Love & Marriage: Huntsville star also surfaced with this jail record from Madison County Jail.

As of now, the circumstances of the incident are unclear. It is unclear if anyone else has been arrested in the case. Scott, identified in the chargesheet by his full name Marsau Jevon Scott, has been charged with assault and harassment. Police told local media that the case is under investigation.

Who Is Marsau Scott?

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{{^usCountry}} Marsau Scott appeared on the reality TV show Love & Marriage: Huntsville alongside his wife, LaTisha Scott. As of now, LaTisha, who is professionally a real estate developer, has not reacted to the news of Marsau's arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marsau Scott appeared on the reality TV show Love & Marriage: Huntsville alongside his wife, LaTisha Scott. As of now, LaTisha, who is professionally a real estate developer, has not reacted to the news of Marsau's arrest. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But she seemed to hint about the toll it may have taken on her and the family via an Instagram Story shared just hours after the news of Marsau Scott broke. The post read, "As a mother, you are not replaceable. Let that sink in. So when you're thinking you're not enough, you're actually everything." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But she seemed to hint about the toll it may have taken on her and the family via an Instagram Story shared just hours after the news of Marsau Scott broke. The post read, "As a mother, you are not replaceable. Let that sink in. So when you're thinking you're not enough, you're actually everything." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The post was accompanied by a song from Buddha Code called 'Moment of Peace.' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post was accompanied by a song from Buddha Code called 'Moment of Peace.' {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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