Will ensure that friends who come to my birthday get a Covid test: Drashti Dhami

“I want Covid-19 to be over,” wishes Drashti Dhami, who turns a year older tomorrow. After celebrating the New Year’s eve with friends at home, she admits there are no plans for her birthday. “I am not having a ‘party’ or going out to any restaurant with friends and family. But, if I had a party, I would ensure that friends who come to my birthday get a Covid test (laughs),” she says.

Usually Dhami spends New Year’s out of the city and extends the vacation till her birthday but she was concerned about the crowds in other cities.

“I was scared to go out of town as people were travelling to all the usual haunts and also everything was booked. Moreover, with the restaurants shutting early in the city, what’s the point of going out for birthdays? I feel bad for the hospitality industry as they haven’t had good business since last year and everyone is suffering across industries. If we go to a restaurant the fear that we might Covid is real, so it’s a vicious circle,” she shares.

After the lockdown and restricted movement in the last year, the actor feels everyone’s patience has been tested a lot.

“Many people have been through a lot. Personally, I have been fine and I have learnt how to be at home and entertain myself. I haven’t shopped for anything or bought clothes, if you be wearing it anywhere. But now, I am reaching a saturation point,” shea admits.

Even though things have opened up, she confesses still being scared to go for a coffee or to the theatres.

“I have been to a restaurant just once. I want to go out freely and not be under the pressure that something will happen. With the new strain, I don’t know what will happen. We are scared to meet people and meet friend who are either getting tests done regularly for shoots or are working from home. 2020 was a heavy year for everyone. People have understood a lot about themselves and why they need to save for a rainy day,” she concludes.